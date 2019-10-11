Kipchoge's INEOS 1:59 Challenge time confirmed

By DAILY NATION

The INEOS 1:59 Challenge will start at 9:19am East African Time, Organisers confirmed on Friday.

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge will be attempting to become the first athlete to go below two hours in a marathon in his INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna on Saturday.

"The #INEOS159 Challenge will begin at 08:15 CEST tomorrow morning. But where in the world will you be watching?" read a tweet from the INEOS 1:59 Challenge organisers on Friday afternoon.

Kipchoge holds the men's marathon world record with a time of 2hr 01min 39sec, which he set in Berlin on September 16, 2018.