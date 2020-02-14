Morocco coach keen on Futsal World Cup

The tournament is the quadrennial international futsal championship contested by the men’s national teams of the member associations of FIFA.

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Morocco Futsal national team head coach Hicham Deguig says they expect to do their best in Fifa’s World Cup scheduled to take place in Lithuania in September and October.

Deguig made the comment soon after winning the African title for the second time in a row after beating Egypt 5-0. He said in the 2016 edition held in Colombia, they played in the group stage only, but this time around, he says, they need to beat their past performances.

According to Deguig, they have only six months of preparations and he believes they will make many changes, tactically and technically.

“We have to celebrate, but we are facing a huge task ahead, the players will rest for a while before starting preparations at the Mohammed VI Complex some weeks to come,

“Actually, we have ample time that has to be utilized well, we have an experience in the competition and at least we know the level of the game,” said Deguig. Apart from Morocco, other African teams that have qualified for the World Cup are Egypt and Angola. Also on the list are Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Venezuela, Russia, Spain, Portugal, Kazakhstan, Lithuania and Solomon Islands.

It will be held from 12 September to 4 October 2020 in Lithuania. It will mark the first FIFA tournament ever hosted by Lithuania and the first Futsal World Cup in Europe since 1996, which was held in Spain. Argentina is the defending champions.

As per the competition history, Brazil and Spain, the two teams that won all seven previous tournaments, were eliminated in the round of 16 and quarter-finals respectively. Their elimination makes this tournament the first in which the champions is neither of them.

Argentina defeated Russia 5–4 in the final to win the tournament and become the only third country to win FIFA’s Futsal World Cup title. Lithuania presented three cities – Vilnius (Siemens Arena), Kaunas (Zalgiris Arena) and Klaipėda (Svyturys Arena) in their bid to host the event.