Kingsley Coman admitted on Sunday that he felt "a little heartache" after his goal ended his boyhood club Paris Saint-Germain's dreams of conquering Europe.

Paris-born Coman headed home the only goal at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon as Bayern Munich won the Champions League and were crowned the continent's best side for the sixth time.

"It's an incredible feeling, lots of happiness and a bit of sadness for Paris, they had a great run," Coman told French broadcaster RMC.

"My heart was 100 percent Bayern because I'm 100 percent professional but I'm not going to lie, to see Presnel (Kimpembe) like that, to see our team like that, gave me a little bit of heartache.

"Bayern won but you need to respect what Paris have done."

The 1-0 defeat for PSG, who Coman joined as an eight-year-old in 2004, means they yet to triumph in the competition the club's Qatari owners want to win most of all.

Bayern meanwhile strengthened their European pedigree after completing a second treble of Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League titles, but Coman said that experience didn't count in the final.

"I think that's a small detail that can have an effect, but it wasn't just that in this game," he said.

"Paris played really well, as did we, I think that it was a great final and we are very happy."