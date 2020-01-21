Samatta ‘excited’ to sign for Villa

By The Citizen Reporter and Agencies @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s ace striker Mbwana Samatta has spoken of his excitement and pride to sign for Aston Villa.

Samattahas also revealed his memories of watching Gabby Agbonlahor fire home goals for the club in the English Premier League.

He has completed his switch from Belgian side KRC Genk, becoming the first player from Tanzania to ply his trade in England’s top flight.

And in his first interview with VillaTV, the beaming 27-year-old, more commonly known as ‘Ally’, cannot wait to pull on a claret and blue shirt and get started.

“I’m so excited. It’s a huge step for me in my career,” he said.

He added: “For all the people from Tanzania, this is a very big step for the country as well.

“Everybody there, they were looking for it to see when someone from Tanzania could play in the Premier League, and here today I am.

“I’m so happy.”

Samatta has also recalled his fond memories of watching the Premier League when he was growing up.

And in particular seeing Gabby, Villa’s all-time leading goalscorer in the Premier League, hit the back of the net for the club.

“Since I was a kid, I used to like watching Premier League games and one of the teams I used to watch was Aston Villa,” he added.

“I know many things about Aston Villa but most of all are some of the players who used to play here before.

“I used to watch Gabby Agbonlahor when he was here.

“It’s a massive club for me.”