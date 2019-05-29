TPLB declares Stand United relegated instead of Kagera Sugar

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationamedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) today Wednesday said that Stand United of Shinyanga has been relegate to the first division and not Kagera Sugar as the standings showed yesterday.

Earlier, Kagera Sugar was declared to be demoted to the first division due to the faults in the league standing especially on data entry.

TPLB Chief Executive Officer, Boniface Wambura said their data department made mistakes after entering the results that showed Stand United to win 3-0 against Kagera Sugar while the actual results was 3-1. The match was played on May 16 at Kaitaba Stadium.

Wambura said they will take disciplinary action on those involved.

“We are apologise, but I would also have to note that this was not deliberate in any way, it was human error , something that is highly regrettable. Negative reactions on various social media platforms is a sign that our league is closely followed by the football fraternity in the country,” said Wambura.