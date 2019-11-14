TZ Queens psyched up for Cecafa tourney

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.natiommedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Local soccer fans will have to wait a bit longer before witnessing this year’s Cecafa Women’s Senior Challenge Cup.

The tournament will now kick off on Saturday, instead of today as earlier announced, according to the Council of East and Central Africa Football Federation (Cecafa).

Hosts Kilimanjaro Queens will launch their title defence campaign against South Sudan on Saturday at the Azam Complex on the outskirts of the city.

The group A match will start at 4.30pm. It will preceded by the encounter between Burundi and Zanzibar.

Kilimanjaro Queens head coach Bakari Shime said yesterday that he was optimistic about his team performing well in the regional championship.

“My players are in high spirits, raring to launch their Cecafa Cup campaign with a bang,” Shime said.

He said his players have been responding positively to his instructions during their training sessions.

He asked soccer enthusiasts in Dar es Salaam and neighbouring regions to turn up at the Azam Complex in large numbers on Saturday to cheer on the hosts. He named Uganda, Kenya, Burundi and Ethiopia as among teams in the Cecafa region that boast formidable outfits.

But he remained optimistic that his young ladies will give Tanzanians something to smile about in the tournament – convincing wins.

Kilimanjaro Queens and South Sudan are in Group A alongside Zanzibar and Burundi, while Group B comprises Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia and Djibouti. The hosts will swing back into action on November 16 against Burundi.

The day will also see South Sudan facing Zanzibar at the same venue.