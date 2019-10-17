Tanzania’s Taifa Queens fail to compete in African Cup

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania netball national team (Taifa Queens) players have expressed disappointment after failing to travel to Cape Town in South Africa to compete in the African championship that starts on Friday October 18.

Taifa Queens were among eight teams lined up for the continental championship organised by the African Netball Federation (ANF) a tournament endorsed by the International Netball Federation (INF).

The Tanzania Amateur Netball Association (Chaneta) failed to raise Sh104 million for the team ahead of the competition.

Chaneta Secretary-General, Judith Ilunda said their efforts proved futile, despite several moves.

“We failed to get sponsors and now we have dissolved the camp. It is not good news for netball because we were expecting to see the team compete for the first time after many years,” said Ilunda.

According to Ilunda, the association is expecting to be penalised by both ANF and INF after they pulled out of the event at the eleventh hour.

Advertisement

“The fixture had already been released and now they will have to reschedule the fixture, which is a disturbance to them, let’s wait and hear from them,” she said.

The team’s player, Joyce Boniface said they were disappointed with the situation.