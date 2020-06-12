The Bernard Morrison tongue twister at Yanga continues

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans head coach, Luc Eymael has expressed his surprise and shock over the club’s attacking midfielder Bernard Morrison after he failed to turn up at the Julius Nyerere International Airport for scheduled trip to Shinyanga.

The player who who joined former champions in the January transfer window refused to depart with the team bus earlier on and has continued to polarise opinion among the Jangwani Street faithfuls.

According to Eymael he spoke to Morrison on Thursday, and he agreed to travel with him to Shinyanga ahead of the Mainland Premier League’s match against Mwadui FC on Saturday June 13 at Kambarage Stadium.

“I was told that he delayed to catch the bus and as a human being that is possible I told the club's management to prepare air tickets for him and David Molinga.The tickets were, surprisingly, Molinga showed up, but Morrison did not and his phone was switched off, we decided to go,” said Eymael.

Eymael said it seems Morrison was not serious when he was giving him assurance that he would be part of the trip ahead of the match.

“He is a professional player and maybe he has personal reasons, on my side, I do not know what is going on, may be the club's leadership can say something in that regard,” he said.

He said that he will use the players who are available in Shinyanga, saying that he was optimistic that they will do well.

Bernard Morrison's phone went unanswered when The Citizen online tried to contact him.