Yanga rope in Rwandan midfield-maestro ‘Papy’

Dar es Salaam. Rwandan midfielder Patrick Sibomana has signed a two-year contract with Mainland soccer giants Young Africans.

Yanga have also roped in Ghanaian Lamine Moro from Zambia’s Buildcon FC ahead of the 2019/20 Mainland Premier League season.

Moro, popularly known as ‘Papy,’ has also signed a two-year deal with the Jangwani Street giants, sources close to the club leadership.

According to the sources, plans are on for Yanga leadership to bolster its squad with a host of foreign players.

Yanga, who sit Yanga sit second in the Mainland Premier League table with 86 points, six adrift of their arch-rivals Simba and 14 ahead of third-placed Azam FC, will not compete in Africa club competitions next year.

They wind up their league campaign against Azam FC at the Uhuru Stadium in what will be a mere formality game.

The sources said the club signed the duo at the request of the team’s head coach, Mwinyi Zahera.

Yanga have also renewed contracts with a number of key players, including Congolese midfielder Papy Kabamba Tshishimbi.

Tshishimbi has signed a two-year contract with the club, while strikers Amissi Tambwe and Thabani Kamusoko have been dropped from Zahera’s squad.

Meanwhile, Yanga are striving to draft in defender Gadiel Michael, who is reportedly finalising plans to join their traditional foes Simba.

Gadiel is among players who played a key role for the Jangwani Street giants’ impressive performance in the league, which comes to a close today.

Simba are reportedly seeking the defender’s signature so as to bolster their squad ahead of next season’s top flight and Caf Champions League.