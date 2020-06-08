The Spanish Supreme Court, the country's highest judicial body, has vetoed the use, occasional or permanent, of "unofficial" flags or any political expression inside and outside public buildings.

Rabat. The justice system in Spain has inflicted a new blow to the separatists by prohibiting the use of their pennant in the public sphere.

The court's decision constitutes a new setback for the polisario, which is losing more and more ground in Spain. According to the text, the use of flags, pennants or unofficial symbols, like that of the separatists of the Polisario, in buildings and public areas is not "compatible with the current constitutional and legal framework" or with the "duty of objectivity and neutrality" of Spanish administrations.

Whether occasionally or permanently, the flag of the Polisario must not coexist "with the flag of Spain and others which are legally or statutorily established", underlined the judgment of the Supreme Court which puts an end to one of the most strange anomalies in a democratic country like Spain.

This scathing setback for the Polisario in Spain comes a few days after the masterful snub suffered by the separatists at the end of May on the occasion of Africa Day.

Indeed, the Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs, the European Union and Cooperation Arancha González Laya, had on this occasion published on the Twitter account of her department a map of Africa with the flags of all the official member states of the African Union with the exception of the fake SADR.

