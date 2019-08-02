TCRA says not aware of Vodacom-Shivacom row

Dar es Salaam. While the parliamentary Economic Affairs, Industries and Trade Committee has asked for a detailed report on the $350 million controversy involving Vodacom Tanzania and one of its super dealers, Shivacom, the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has said it was not aware of the issue.

TCRA head of corporate communications Innocent Mungy told The Citizen on Monday that the regulator was not aware of the issue because no one had come forward to lodge a complaint.

“That is a business agreement between two firms and not a regulatory issue. Tax issues are the responsibility of Tanzania Revenue Authority….we haven’t received any complaint from consumers about airtime vouchers not working,” Mr Mungy said.

He said the issue first surfaced in 2012, adding that TCRA would have stepped in only if one of the parties to the agreement or customers had lodged a complaint.

“If there were complaints lodged with TCRA that there were fake vouchers in the market and they were used to short-change customers then the regulations would have kicked in and we would have dealt with the issue,” he said.

The Economic Affairs, Industries and Trade Committee last week rejected an official explanation from TRA on the scandal on the grounds the tax collector had not given the committee sufficient details to enable it to act decisively.

The committee asked TRA to prepare a comprehensive report after rejecting a two-page document.

The committee, chaired by Mr Luhaga Mpina, said it needed more information since the amount of money involved was “colossal”. It directed TRA officials to hand over a comprehensive report before May 15.