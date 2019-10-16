TLS warns lawyers of fee defaulting

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) has ordered all advocates, who have failed to pay their membership fees for a period of time to ensure they do so before October 31, otherwise they risk facing the consequences.

A notice issued by TLS indicates that recently there have been a tendency by some advocates of not paying the requisite fees.

“It has been observed that there are many advocates, who have not paid their requisite fees for several years while they keep on enjoying TLS membership,” reads part of the notice, which was signed by the registrar of the High Court, Mr Messeka John Chaba.