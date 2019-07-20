TPDC calls for investors in CNG sector

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) from entrepreneurs, technology providers and partners in investing in scaling up of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

According to TPDC, four stations that will be built far from currently operating pipes or piped natural gas may be extended to locations where the stations will be built if the location will be in proximity to the current pipeline infrastructure.

Currently more than 200 vehicles in Tanzania are using natural gas and the plan is to increase more consumption.

A statement released by TPDC on Saturday, July 20, said that the purpose of inviting the EOI is to encourage the applicants to set up CNG

refuelling stations.

“This will enable scaling up of the gas utilization potential in the transport sector by replacing costly and environmentally unfriendly diesel and petrol

which are 100 per cent imported,” reads the statement.