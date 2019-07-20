The Citizen News TPDC calls for investors in CNG sector Saturday July 20 2019 In Summary Entrepreneurs, technology providers and partnerships that are interested in investing into scaling up of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) have been invited. By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.comDar es Salaam. The Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) from entrepreneurs, technology providers and partners in investing in scaling up of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). According to TPDC, four stations that will be built far from currently operating pipes or piped natural gas may be extended to locations where the stations will be built if the location will be in proximity to the current pipeline infrastructure.Currently more than 200 vehicles in Tanzania are using natural gas and the plan is to increase more consumption.A statement released by TPDC on Saturday, July 20, said that the purpose of inviting the EOI is to encourage the applicants to set up CNG refuelling stations.“This will enable scaling up of the gas utilization potential in the transport sector by replacing costly and environmentally unfriendly diesel and petrol which are 100 per cent imported,” reads the statement.The EOI submission will remain open for 30 days from July 19,201into scaling up of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) have been invited. Also Read Who are the Kenyan shareholders in SportPesa? Tanzania boosts efforts to screen Ebola at airports China opens up finance sector to more foreign investment In the headlines Tanzania boosts efforts to screen Ebola at airports Tanzania has enhanced its preparedness for detecting and managing imported cases of Ebola Virus Form-VI students: Govt makes U-turn The government yesterday reversed its decision to transfer 48 Form Six students from special high Gender violence: A long road ahead MSD to launch alternative dispensing paper bags to replace plastic Last Gadhafi PM freed in Libya for 'health reasons' China opens up finance sector to more foreign investment Government boosts Ebola screening