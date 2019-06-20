  1. The Citizen
  2. News

TPSF launches sector skills council to address existing gap in TZ

Thursday June 20 2019

In Summary

The Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) has today Thursday 20th June launched a Sector Skills Councils (SSCs) with a task of identifying and prioritizing skill needs in six economic sectors.

By Alfred Zacharia @azacharia3 azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com