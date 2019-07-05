The Citizen News TZ women relieved as Jica, Veta invent on simple laundry tech Friday July 5 2019 In Summary Women have all reason to smile after the Tanzania adopted simple technology for washing from Japan. By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.comDar es Salaam. Japan International Corporation Agency (Jica) in collaboration with Vocational Education and Training Authority (Veta) has introduced a simple washing board which would enable women to reduce time spent for washing family clothes.The washing board technology is common in Japan, but in Tanzania this is the first time to be used.Jica is collaborating with Veta in implementing the washing board project in Songea whereby research conducted have discovered that women spend long hours washing family clothes.Mr Ryuta Okamoto told The Citizen on Thursday at the Veta pavilion during the ongoing 43rd Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) running between June 28 to July 13 that the technology is very simple and affordable."I have seen women facing different problems, therefore I have decided to bring this technology to reduce their sufferings. We tried more than three different timber types and found that it was difficult to easily break them," he said.He added instead of a person using normal washing methods, clothes can now be washed using the board machine made in the form of fingers. Also Read Africa gathering looks to 'historic' free-trade deal Algeria best team at Cup of Nations, says Morocco's Renard Kenyan road security tested as Safari Rally returns Veta communication manager, Mr Sitta Peter said they have brought various technologies providing solutions to challenges facing citizens."This technology is simple and affordable, it will reduce time spent by women in washing clothes for their families," he said. In the headlines Putin meets pope, 'welcoming' populist government during Italy trip Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a lightning visit to Rome on Thursday, including talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives in Chato on a private visit Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived in Chato on a two day private visit to Tanzania on Tanzania willing to sell maize to Kenya Wife hacks off husband's penis after he refused to have sex in Uganda Dodoma man arrested for allegedly raping his own mother Kinyerezi I power project reaches 90pc of implementation: says Tanesco Hong Kong company signs agreement with TTB to bring tourists to Tanzania Africa gathering looks to 'historic' free-trade deal