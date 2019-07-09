Tanesco officer arrested over sexual corruption

By Haika Kimaro @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mtwara. The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) has arrested Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco)’s regional public service officer, Mr Jumanne Songoro, for allegedly soliciting sexual corruption from a complainant (name withheld) in order to be assigned new job duties.

Addressing a press conference on July 9, 2019, Mtwara Region’s PCCB commander, Mr Stephen Mafipa, said the suspect solicited sexual corruption from the complainant in order to assign her with permanent duties at a department that corresponded to her level of education after her previous roles had been changed following directives from the company’s headquarters.

He said the suspect was arrested on Monday at 2pm for contravening Section 25 of the PCCB Act Cap 11 of 2007 and that he will be dragged to court.

“Investigations have revealed that the suspect started soliciting sexual corruption from the workmate at different times since December 2018. On July 4, 2019 she filed complaints with PCCB regional offices that started investigations into the matter,” he said.

“After being satisfied that there were elements of corruption, PCCB regional offices set a trap that led to the arrest of the suspect.”