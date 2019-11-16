Tanroads on spotlight over Sh750m road repair tender

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The implementation of a Sh750million tender for a major road repair that was awarded to a Dar es Salaam-based contractor, Emirates, in August has been put on hold after the Public Procurement Appeals Authority (PPAA) ordered re-evaluation of all tenders.

PPAA has sided with Manyanya Engineering Company Limited that the Tanzania Roads Agency (Tanroads) unfairly evaluated and disqualified the firm from the tender for major repair of bridges and preventive works along Matala-Njiapanda Road in Arusha Region.

“The appellant was unfairly disqualified, the Appeals Authority hereby allows the appeal and ordered the respondent (Tanroads) to re-evaluate all the tenders in observance of the law,” said PPAA in its recent decision.

Manyanya Engineering protested disqualification from the tender in an appeal it lodged in June, arguing that the decision to disqualify its tender was grossly wrong and against public procurement regulations and laws.

Tanroads evaluated ten tenderers and disqualified the appellant on ground that the firm violated provisions in the Tender Data Sheet (TDS) and Instruction to Tenderers (ITT) by accepting and at the same time rejecting Dr Richard Masika as the adjudicator.

The company opposed the ground for disqualification, saying the bidding forms it submitted had no ambiguity and did not violate any provision of the TDS and ITT.

The firm sought orders to prohibit Tanroads from proceeding with the tender and a declaration that national road agency’s decision contravened the Public Procurement Act and regulations.

It also sought an order for revision of the decision to award the tender and a declaration that it had submitted the lowest responsive tender at Sh645 million. In its recent decision, PPAA has held that there was no ambiguity over acceptance or rejecting the proposed adjudicator as claimed by Tanroads in the documents submitted by the appellant.