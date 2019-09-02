Tanzania Bureau of Standards puts steelmakers on notice

A survey conducted in August in Dar es Salaam found that 82 per cent of the steel samples tested were substandard - and that retailers did not know where to send complaints on the poor quality.

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) has put steel manufacturers on notice over substandard products. A senior TBS official said the Bureau is closely monitoring the quality of steel in the market amid complaints that the market was awash with steel of dubious quality standards - thus endangering people’s lives.

“We will continue to closely monitor the quality of steel in the market and those who will be found distributing steel that does not meet the required will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” the TBS head of Product Certification, Deusdedith Maganga, said in Dar es Salaam last week.

He revealed that a market inspection conducted by TBS last month revealed that 82 per cent of steel samples that were tested in laboratory did not meet the required standards.

“Our inspection also revealed that most retailers can’t differentiate between good quality steel and substandard steel,” he said.

He was speaking at a meeting that brought together steel manufacturers and other stakeholders to discussed challenges affecting the sector and their solutions.

During the survey – which was conducted between August 5 and 16 - TBS reached out to a total of 25 vendors in Dar es Salaam’s Kigamboni, Mbagala, Kariakoo, Buguruni, Mbezi, Kawe, Gongo la Mboto and Tegeta locations.

The survey found that retailers were ignorant of basic quality standards for steel, including the fact that in length, the product is required to be six, nine, 12 or 18 metres.

He said the survey also sought to identify the presence of steel that does not meet the quality standards requirements of TZS 142: 2015.

“We also sought to respond to complaints that TBS has been receiving from various stakeholders,” he said.

During the survey, retailers revealed that they had been receiving complaints from some consumers but that they (the retailers) were not aware of where to forward the complaints.