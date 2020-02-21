Tanzania-Sweden business forum to be held next month

Over 300 business people are expected to attend the upcoming Forum and discuss various business opportunities in Africa with focus areas on Waste Management, Water and Sanitation, and Green Transport.

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) in collaboration with the Swedish East African Chamber of Commerce (SWEACC) has organized a Business Forum with a focus to promote business flow, trade and investments between East African Community, Sweden, and other Nordic countries.

According to TCCIA, the 2020 forum slated for March 12-13, will take place at Serena Hotel in Dar es Salaam, under a theme, ‘Green Solutions in Cities’.

Speaking to journalists at a press briefing on Friday February 22, 2020, TCCIA’s President Mr Paul Koyi said the Forum will bring together over 300 delegates to discuss various business opportunities in Africa with focus areas; Waste Management, Water and Sanitation, and Green Transport.

‘’Business people who are interested in participating in the upcoming Forum are required to register on our website. Those from EAC region are asked to pay USD50 as registration fee, while those from Sweden are required to pay USD300,’’ said Mr Koyi.

The TCCIA boss therefore urged business communities in EAC region to attend the event, saying the event will offer a platform for meaningful and sustainable technological exchange, trade and investment partnerships between the business communities.

‘’Sweden has a strong business sector capable of offering not only financially sustainable solutions, but also capacity building within the area,’’ said Mr Koi.

Advertisement

He added; ‘’ Many companies in Sweden are in the front line in terms of innovation and technologies that could meet the demand we see in East Africa’’.

Furthermore, Mr Koyi heaped praise on Tanzanian Ambassador to Sweden, Dr Wilbrod Slaa for his efforts in promoting country’s investment opportunities to Swedish business communities.

Today, EAC region and neighbours offers a market close to 500 million consumers for Swedish goods and services, according to information availed by TCCIA.