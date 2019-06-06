Tanzania Tourism Board on a European road show

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Tourists Board (TTB) is holding a tourism road show in European countries which started on June 3 to 8 with the aim of meeting over 300 tourist agents as well as promote Tanzania’s tourist attractions.

There are 10 companies from Tanzania that are participating in the road show that will take them to cities such as London, Brussels, Paris and Lyon.

In a statement released on Thursday, June 6, by TTB marketing officer Francis Malugu said the road show meetings is being led by the deputy permanent secretary in the ministry of Tourism and Natural Resources Dr Aloyce Nzuki.

“During our visit to the United Kingdom, Belgium and France, we expect the number of visitors from these European countries to increase as we look forward to meeting the target of reaching two million tourists annually by 2020,” he said

TTB and its delegations have also met about 135 tour agents from those cities agreed to start selling and promoting Tanzania as a preferred destination in their respective countries.

According to him, another road show will be held in China later this year.