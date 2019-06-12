Tanzania Tourist Board to kick off Chinese road show

By Mosenda Jacob @TheCitizenTZ jmosenda@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. In an effort to woo Chinese tourists and investors the Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB), intends to embark on a road shows that will take them to four China cities.

The 10-day road show in China, will see TTB and other stakeholders from both the private and public sectors visit Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjig and Changsha from 19th to 26th of June 2019.

According to the chairman of the board of directors of TTB, Judge Thomas Mihayo (retired), the objective of the road trip is to grow the interest of Tanzania in the growing Chinese travel market.

‘’The purpose of this second road show is to continue harvesting more tourists from the Chinese travel market, by showcasing our tourist attractions in China’s four main cities,” he said, adding that the board also wanted to attract more potential Chinese investors in the country.

According to him, the tourist market from China has continued to lead with the largest number of tourists in the world and the contribution to the global economy, something that can help grow Tanzania’s economy.