By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) is holding Mr Omar Chuma, 55, a resident of Chamazi in Temeke District, Dar es Salaam over identity fraud allegations.

The suspect is accused of breaching the country's sLaw by faking an identity as a national security officer.

According to the anti-corruption agency's acting director of investigation Mr Ali Mfuru, the detained fraudster used the fake identity to swindle Kisarawe District commissioner Ms Jokate Mwegelo.

"PCCB received the fraud reports from the reliable sources and we immediately started investigating the matter and managed to apprehend the culprit, " said Mr Mfuru.

He added: The suspect will be taken to the Resident Magistrate Court in Coast Region for further legal proceedings.

He revealed that this was not an isolated case after the agency arrested six fraudsters three weeks ago on a similar mission.

According to him, four out of the six detained fraudsters were found guilty of faking their identities as officers working with the anti-corruption agency-PCCB and telecommunication companies.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that the fraudsters are collaborating with some unfaithful public servants,” said Mr Mfuru.