The Citizen News Thursday October 17 2019 In Summary The government of Tanzania has reduced funding for the education budget from 19 to 16 per cent despite the increased enrollment in Primary schools. By Elias Msuya In the headlines Tegeta escrow saga returns to haunts Tanzania government The controversies regarding the power deal with Independent Power Tanzania Ltd (IPTL) has Britain and EU strike Brexit deal ahead of summit Britain and the European Union reached a last-ditch Brexit deal on Thursday, just hours before an No public servant will lose job for not registering, says Minister Court of Appeal reinstates DEDs as electoral body’s returning officers Tanzania improves in governance, Mo Index says Sudan declares 'permanent ceasefire' as peace talks hit snag Terrorism poses threat to peace within EAC, says Secretary General Children of slain Arusha mogul seek help