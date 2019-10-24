CCM on Thursday October 24 pleaded with the international community to lift sanctions imposed against Zimbabwe, saying the move delays the country’s social and economic development.

By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s ruling party CCM has appealed to the international community to lift sanctions imposed against Zimbabwe to enable the Southern African country develop its economy.

The party’s national Vice Chairman Phillip Mangula made the statement in Dar es Salaam during a press conference at the CCM offices in Lumumba.

Mr Mangula said CCM was making the call as a leader of liberation parties in the continent's South of Sahara that is now charged with leading for the economic liberation in the region.

"CCM is taking this opportunity to voice its concern and press for lifting of sanctions imposed against Zimbabwe. “Sanctions should be lifted without conditions in order to enable the country make social and economic progress," he said.

The CCM statement echoes similar concerns that were issued by Tanzanian President and chairman of the Southern African Development Cooperation ( Sadc) John Magufuli who termed the sanctions as ‘inhuman.”

But on Thursday October 24 Mr Mangula said there was a need for the African Union (AU) to standby oppressed members of the continent’s body against neo-colonial powers.

"The CCM government is aware of efforts put in place by Zimbabwean government to strengthen democracy, good governance and improving its economy," he said, adding.

"The sanctions are denying the country freedom to make pre-requisite social-economic progress and this impacts the prosperity of the women, youth and children."

He said having participated in the liberation of the continent, CCM is strongly obliged to take part in the continent's economic liberations.

Speaking during the event, Zimbabwe ambassador to Tanzania Anselem Sanyatwe said sanctions against Zimbabwe originated from reforms made on laws aiming at repossessing 75 per cent of land from the British imperialists.

"Due to their dissatisfaction, the British filed a bilateral dispute at the European Union (EU) that began imposing sanctions against Zimbabwe," he said adding.