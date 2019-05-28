 Taxi driver arraigned over Tanzanian billionaire Mo Dewji’s abduction - The Citizen
  1. The Citizen
  2. News

Taxi driver arraigned over Tanzanian billionaire Mo Dewji’s abduction

Tuesday May 28 2019

 

In Summary

  • The taxi driver, who is accused of kidnaping Mr Dewji faces three counts, which include kidnaping and trying to solicit money from the trader.
By Hadija Jumanne @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A taxi driver, Mr Mousa Twaleb (46) appeared before the Kisutu Resident’s Magistrate Court in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, facing three counts associated with the abduction of Tanzanian dollar billionaire, Mohammed Dewji (Mo).

Mr Twaleb appeared before Resident Magistrate Huruma Shahidi at around 10:00, facing charges of kidnapping and soliciting money by force.

The businessman, who is also chief executive officer for Mohammed Enterprises Tanzania Limited (MeTL), was kidnaped in October 2018.

More to follow