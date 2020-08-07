Dar es Salaam. High school student Raina Nasser yesterday launched her photo exhibition at the Alliance Francaise in Dar es Salaam an event which was graced by the deputy minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Damas Ndumbaro.

Apart from the deputy minister for foreign affairs the event was also attended by high profile dignatries such as French Ambassador to Tanzania Fredrick Clavier, former Tanzania’s ambassador to Japan, Matias Chikawe and TTB managing director Devotha Mdachi among others.

Speaking at the launch Raina said the main push for her to hold the exhibition which she has aptly titled 'Watu wa Tanzania' was to beat the stereotype that holds against Africa and Tanzania in particular

Rania,17 has visited almost every region of Tanzania and this is what she wants to share with the rest of the world, to showcase the best of Tanzania’s diversity.

“The pictures show very where I have gone and the people I have met, and the stories that have heard. I think I have seen the very best of the Tanzanian spirit,” she says.

The teenager said that apart from travelling around Tanzania, Rania has also traveled to many other countries in the Western World.

“While travelling to these countries, I made so many friends and one thing that I noticed was that they knew very little about Africa and especially Tanzania,” she said.

Addressing the gathering Dr Ndumbaro hailed the teenager’s spirit and courage because the pictures show the very best of Tanzania something that most Western media don’t show.

“These pictures speak volumes, the show the Tanzanian spirit of hard work and the smiles that fill our daily lives,” said Dr Ndumbaro

Receiving the pictures which were to Tanzania Tourist Board Ms Devotha Mdachi said the exhibition by Raina creates and opportunity for people around the world to see Tanzania in a better perspective.

“We at TTB are truly honoured by Rania’s decision to donate the pictures to TTB so that we can carry on what she has started through our tourism promotional platforms both locally and internationally,” she said.

In another development, the exhibition has made Raina Nasser the youngest photographer to exhibit at Alliance Francaise.