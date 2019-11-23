The East African marks its 25th anniversary

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizen.Tz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The EastAfrican, a publication of the Nation Media Group (NMG), has marked its 25th anniversary with celebrations at its Nairobi, Kampala, Dar es Salaam and Kigali offices.

The weekly newspaper, which covers regional politics, business, diplomatic and policy news, was started in November 1994. After a quarter century of being at the forefront of documenting the East Africa Community (EAC) integration journey, the publication is renewing its commitment to spearhead member countries’ understanding of the region.

“Our commitment to continue delivering factual, timely and relevant news to our readers remains our key objective for years to come,” said the NMG managing director for the Newspaper Division, Mr Francis Munywoki.

“We truly value our external partners who have supported the paper for many years and used it as an avenue to reach out to their consumers across the East African region,” Mr Munywoki added.

The EastAfrican has documented EAC’s key milestones including the revival of the trading bloc in November 2000. The publication is marking its anniversary in the same month when the EAC marks 20 years of reunification.

“The EastAfrican has won admiration and also attracted criticism along the way but never has there been any temptation to veer off the straight and narrow path of professional, balanced and objective journalism,” said Washington Gikunju, The EastAfrican managing editor.