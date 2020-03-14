Three Chadema MPs admitted after ‘being beaten up by police’

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz,nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Three Chadema Members of Parliament – Ms Halima Mdee (Kawe), Ms Ester Bulaya (Bunda urban) and Special Seats MP Ms Jesca Kishoa have been admitted to hospital after they were allegedly beaten up by the police Friday on March 13, 2020.

The police yesterday also arrested 16 Chadema supporters for illegal assembly. They were arrested at Segerea Prison, where they had gone to accompany the party’s national chairman Mr Freeman Mbowe, who walked out a free man yesterday evening.

They were interrogated by the police for several hours and then were set free after meeting bail conditions. Ms Mdee, who is also Chadema women’s wing chairperson and Ms Bulaya are admitted at Aga Khan Hospital, while Ms Kishoa at Amana hospital.

Speaking in a press conference Chadema ideology and publicity secretary Mr John Mrema said the three were rushed to the hospitals shortly after they were released from jail.

“We have sent some of the party’s leaders to assess their situation and we will make a further decision after consulting the doctors,” said Mr Mrema.

The three had spent Tuesday and Wednesday nights behind bars after they were found guilty in sedition charges that they were facing at the Kisutu Resident’s Magistrate’s Court.

