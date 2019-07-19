By Baraka Samson bsamson@nationmediagroup.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Turkish nationals in Tanzania this week commemorated three years of the failed coup attempt by the FETO terrorist organization which led to loss of 251 lives in 2016.

Addressing the gathering The Turkish Ambassador to Tanzania Ali Davutoglu said as a nation they gave a speech on how the Turkish citizen will never forget such an unprecedented tragic moment that took place in Turkey in 2016.

As part of the commemoration event which also marked the National Day of Unity and Democracy a documentary on the attempted coup was shown to those in attendance.

According to the Turkish Ambassador Ali Davutoglu, the coup d’état attempt was planned by the FETO who infiltrated into the army by disobeying the chain of command of the armed forces, something that constituted the deadliest terrorist attack that Turkey has ever experienced.

“We have never before witnessed such savagery and treachery in our history as the one exhibited by the perpetrators of this coup attempt, our parliament building, the presidential complex, the building of The National Intelligence Organization (MIT), building of the Turkish National Police, The Headquarter of the Police Special Operations Department located in Ankara were bombed by rogue pilots,” said the Ambassador.

During the coup d’état attempt, tanks were driven into the streets to mow down innocent civilians, while helicopters and jets dropped bombs and shot everyone in sight.

In the move to suppress the FETO activities throughout the World the Turkish Maarif Foundation (TMF) has taken over FETO affiliated schools in 18 countries mostly in French speaking countries.

The activities of FETO affiliated schools and language courses have been terminated in 36 countries.