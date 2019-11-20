UK pledges to support sugar sub-sector

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The British High Commissioner to Tanzania, Sarah Cooke, has commended Kilombero Sugar Company for its anticipated project to expand the sugar factory in efforts to crush more sugarcane.

She said the move will ensure production of enough sugar for the country and ultimately increase government revenues and more income for cane growers.

Ms Cooke made the remarks during her official visit to the factory, in Kilombero District, Morogoro Region, where she went to see operations of the factory and progress of the factory expansion.

The envoy was y impressed by the good relationship between the sugar company and cane growers.

She said the UK government was eager to see that investment at the factory stays intact.

“To further build our relationship, the UK government has participated in two projects in Kilombero District including the construction of a 67-kilometer road to Ifakara District, as well as the process of Certification of Customary Rights of Occupants (CCRO) concerning land ownership,” she said.