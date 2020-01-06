US embassy issue security alert for its citizens in Tanzania

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam .The United States embassy in Dar es Salaam has issued a security alert for its citizens living and working in Tanzania following heightened tensions in the Middle East in the aftermath of the air strikes that killed Iranian General Qasem Solaimanni in Baghdad.

The statement posted on the embassy’s website reads, ‘There is heightened tension in the Middle East that may result in security risks to US citizens abroad. The Embassy will continue to review the security situation and will provide additional information as needed’.

The alert advises US citizens to keep a low profile, be aware of their surroundings, stay alert in locations frequented by tourists, review their personal security plans, have travel documents up to date and easily accessible.

Earlier in the day an $80million bounty was placed on Donald Trump's head in Iran in the wake of General Qasem Soleimani's assassination.

During the televised funeral, official state broadcasters said one US dollar would be tabled for every Iranian in the country, with the cash going to whoever kills the US President.

Tehran vowed revenge at the heart of the US after the Quds Force general was killed by a Reaper drone last Friday at Baghdad airport.

