Unesco to train Zanzibar local radio journalist on gender

The training will increase skills of local radios journalists and reporters on how to design produce and broadcast quality gender sensitive and cultural appropriate programmes and news bulletins using UNESCO’s Gender Sensitive indicators.

Dar es Salaam. The United Nations Education and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) expects to carry out an 8-day training for 25 local radios in Zanzibar from 11 July to 18 July 2019.

The objective of the training is to enhance knowledge of local radio journalists in designing, producing and monitoring an interactive program to enhance capacities of local radios journalists on gender sensitive and cultural appropriate radio programmes and news bulletins, contributing to inclusive development in Tanzania.

The statement issued by Unesco has said the training will increase skills of local radios journalists and reporters on how to design produce and broadcast quality gender sensitive and cultural appropriate programmes and news bulletins using UNESCO’s Gender Sensitive indicators.

Through the training, UNESCO will also enhance capacity of these journalists on monitoring the quantity and quality of programmes and news bulletins related to gender and development.

Further to the training, all participating radios (25 CRs) will receive seeding funds from UNESCO to facilitate quality and quantity media monitoring of the programmes and news bulletins on gender sensitive and appropriate reporting and monitoring for six month.

One of the UNESCO’s major indicators is on increasing percentage of women's voices heard in programming (as interviewees, call-in public, experts, testimonies and sources) youth voices heard in programming (as interviewees, call in public, experts, testimonies and sources).

This supports the main agenda of Sustainable Development Goals, which insists on “leaving no one behind”.