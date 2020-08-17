Vodacom digital accelerator final contestants to be announced

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Vodacom Tanzania and Smart Lab have announced the finale of the ‘Vodacom Digital Accelerator’, a program that intends to help early-stage and growth-stage technology start-ups to become profitable and revenue generating businesses.

The program, which runs yearly aims at identifying and support start-up entrepreneurs in mobile, telecom, fintech, media, health, education, and e-commerce, is in its selection phase where final winners will be announced.

Vodacom Tanzania’s director for digital services Nguvu Kamando said the partnership between Vodacom Tanzania and Smart Codes is crucial towards providing opportunities to start-ups businesses.

“I congratulate all contenders for reaching this stage and wish you all the very best as we head towards the finale of this competition program after a national vetting process lasting eleven months,” he said.

He said the program provides economic empowerment opportunities for youth through solving social challenges in their communities.

“We are excited to hear start-ups pitch their ideas and look forward to having many people follow the event online to witness innovative companies make their mark in Africa,” explained Mr Kamando.

Representative and senior project lead at Smart Lab Isaac Shayo said the partnership with Vodacom acts as an enabler for development of innovation in Tanzania, which is key to solving local challenges using local talents and solutions.

According to him, the Vodacom Accelerator program, gives youth a platform to sharpen their minds and get invaluable technical, technological and financial support to get their ideas operational into working models that have impact on society and their lives.