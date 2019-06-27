WHO issues latest universal health coverage updates in Tanzania

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The World Health Organization (WHO) has released latest updates indicating the strengths, bottlenecks of the Tanzanian government towards realisation of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Under the UHC everyone will have access to health services while also ensuring that the use of these services does not expose the user to financial hardship.

The WHO in collaboration with health ministry conducted a scoping mission between February and March 1, 2019, aimed at identifying areas where WHO’s expertise and support can best be utilised.

Among other areas, the mission served to identify the key issues pertinent to primary health care and UHC in the country, including understanding the important gaps affecting the implementation of priority health programmes.

The criteria that were considered during the mission include Governance, Human Resource, Service Delivery, Health Financing, Health Information and Knowledge Management, Health Infrastructure, Medicines and Medical Products.

Highlighting the updates during a Brown Bag stakeholders meeting on UHC held at WHO country Office in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, WHO Health Economist Mr Maximillian Mapunga said shortage of data remains a major factor limiting the ability of African countries including Tanzania to effectively monitor the burden of diseases.

Referring to the strengths and bottlenecks, Mr Mapunda pointed out that there is still poor understanding of UHC especially at lower levels in Tanzania and, therefore, he urged the government to raise awareness of UHC.

He further urged the government to strengthen Human Resource Technical working group to address inter-ministerial coordination as part of ongoing review process.

“Disbursement of government funds allocated to the health sector is still a major problem hence it affects maintenance and renovation of training institutions,” he said.

He added: “There is also an acute shortage of pharmacists and pharmaceutical technicians at health facility level.”