War against violation of girl child rights far from over

By Elizabeth Edward @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A day after the Court of Appeal quashed the government appeal to overturn a High Court ruling of 2016 over early marriages, various stakeholders have expressed different opinions over the decision.

The Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Tulia Ackson warned that the war against violation of girl child rights was far from over referring to the early pregnancies problem.

Some opined that the court decision was against religious and cultural practice of some societies.

In 2016, the High Court ruled in favour of Ms Rebbeca Gyumi, a founder of Msichana Initiative, an NGO advocating girl child rights.

In 2018 the High Court of Tanzania struck out the Sections 13 and 17 of the Marriage Act that allowed girls to marry at the age of 14 and 15, and then 18 years for boys.

However, the government appeal’s against the decision was thrown out by the Court of Appeal. The court ruled that marriage under the age of 18 was illegal and directed the government to raise the minimum age of marriage to 18 for both boys and girls within one year.

Advertisement

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs Prof Sifuni Mchome said the government has not yet received copy of the ruling. “Once we receive the ruling our, lawyers will go through it and advise us on the way forward,” he said.

He added, “Changing laws takes time because it involves many consultations, which involve many parts.”

Speaking to The Citizen Tanzania Media Women Association (Tamwa) managing director Ms Rose Reuben said the ruling means that a right of a girl child has been legally acquired.

“We have fought for this for a very longtime…when a girl child is married at a young age not only that she lose her right to education but also she puts her health at risk because she isn’t matured enough,” said she. The same view was shared by research officer at the Legal and Human Rights Center (LHRC) Mr Fundikira Wazambi. He called the government to work on the court ruling the soonest.

However, others were of different opinion. An independent lawyer Prof Abdallah Safari said the decision by the court of appeal contradicts Muslims fundamental basics.

“In Muslims fundamental basics a girl can be married at the age of 16 years so in my view the court decisions is too contradictory,” said Prof Safari.

Another lawyer Mr Juma Nassoro was of the same opinion to that of Prof Safari.