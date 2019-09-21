By Salome Gregory @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Stone Town.A Zanzibar-basedmusic academy which has groomed prominent musicians and artistes in the Isles and mainland faces a risk of closure over lack of funds.

The academy; Dhow Countries Music Academy (DCMA), founded over 17 years ago, is now seeking to raise up to Sh160 million to support music teachers and other staff salaries.

Many of DCMA students go on to perform with SautizaBusara, East Africa’s largest and friendliest music festival, which takes place in Stone Town, every February.

Thehashtags #FollowTheMusic #DCMANeedsYou #zanzibarmusic are trending on social media amid the campaign.

Neema Surri 17, a violin player at the DCMA, has been studying the violin since the she was 9 years old says, she knows many young people who would like to study music but they can’t afford the minimal tuition fee because they are poor and unemployed.

The DCMA Managing Director MsAlessia Lombardo told The Citizenthat the organization has launched a campaign dubbed: ‘Help us keep Zanzibar’s only music academy open” seeking to rescue the academy from financial collapse.

Advertisement

“Zanzibar being the birthplace of legendary taarabsingers SitiBintiSaad and Bi. Kidude, is home to unique musical genres that emerged through cultural exchange and collaboration,” said Lombardo.

For about two decades, DCMA has promoted Zanzibar’s rich heritage and traditions through music. Over the years, international donors, private sponsors, and friends over the years have supported the academy.

Ms Lombardo says at least 80 students learn traditional instruments like drums, qanun and oud, as gatekeepers of culture and tradition but only a small percentage of the students who study with the DCMA can afford basic tuition of Sh 30,000 per month.

“Zanzibar is far more than its beaches and luxury hotels it is a place bursting with talent that stems from an epic history of cultural connection and collaboration,” says Lombardo.

Offering certificate and diploma courses, students study with 19 master teachers from Zanzibar and mainland Tanzania, and DCMA students go on to perform on world stages as world-class bands and solo artists.