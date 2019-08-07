21 years later, bomb blast victims still crying for compensation

By AGEWA MAGUT

Survivors and relatives of victims of the 1998 Nairobi bomb blast want Kenya and the United States to finally step up and compensate them.

During a gathering on Tuesday to mark 21 years since the attack on the US embassy, they complained that the government had forgotten about them.

The blast in Nairobi was one of two nearly simultaneous attacks on the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania. The attack, carried out by terrorist Osama bin Laden, claimed more than 200 lives and left over 5,000 injured.

HANDICAPPED

At Bomb Blast Memorial Park, survivor Elizabeth Gitonga said, "If it's the word compensation that is bringing the problem, we can do away with it.

"We are just asking the government to give us something small to help us with our lives, just like (former President Daniel) Moi did back then."

Ellen Adhiambo, who sustained injuries that rendered her unable to walk, noted that she cannot work.

“My arm was injured. Washing people's clothes has proven too hard," said the 60 year-old who once worked as a cleaner at the ill-fated Ufundi Co-op Plaza.

"My medication is expensive and I still have to eat and pay rent. How am I supposed to survive with no job and no money? The government needs to help us."

'EMPTY TALK'

However, survivor Bernard Njoroge said that those affected by the blast should try and move on instead of calling on the government to give them money.

“Every year we come here, vent and talk about our issues but nothing happens. It is time we just forgot about the government," he said.

"When you come here, lay your flowers at the plaque, light a candle and say a prayer for the dead if you wish, then go."

GRAND PUSH

Ali Mwadama, chairman of the Bomb Blast Victims Association said members will meet President Uhuru Kenyatta as part of the push for their compensation.

“When President Kenyatta comes back from Jamaica, we will organise go to State House and present our case to him,” he said.

Save for a representative from Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris’ office, no national or county government officers were at the park.