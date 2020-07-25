The Citizen News Africa Dozens of prisoners escape from South African jail Saturday July 25 2020 In Summary The inmates, who were awaiting trial, broke out around midday during routine physical exercise at the facility situated about 65 kilometres (40 miles) north of Cape Town, the Department of Correctional Services said in a statement By AFP More by this Author Cape Town.Nearly 70 inmates staged a brazen escape from a detention centre in South Africa's wine-producing town of Malmesbury on Friday after overpowering guards, before most were re-arrested, the government said.The inmates, who were awaiting trial, broke out around midday during routine physical exercise at the facility situated about 65 kilometres (40 miles) north of Cape Town, the Department of Correctional Services said in a statement."The escapees overpowered officials, took the keys and locked three officials in a cell and opened other cells before escaping through the main entrance and over the roof," it said.Police immediately launched a manhunt and re-arrested 61 of the 69 escapees.The centre was holding 451 offenders and there were 20 officials on duty at the time of the incident in the town surrounded by wheat and wine farms. In the headlines Mkapa: An unmatched legacy He was not a populist who sought to just please people, but was prepared to annoy them or lose South Sudan dissident flees to US over threats to his life Prominent South Sudanese economist and government critic Peter Biar Ajak said Friday that he had DR Congo's Kabila prowls the political sidelines Small scale miner Laizer finds another huge Tanzanite New loans plan leaves students fuming Ewura allays fears of fuels shortage in election period Tanzania electoral body sets nomination dates ahead of polls Former deputy minister awarded ‘peanut’ in Sh145m suit