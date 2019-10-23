The Citizen News Business Airtel Africa announces partnership with Ecobank Group Wednesday October 23 2019 By The Citizen Reporter news@thecitizen.co.tzLondon. Airtel Africa and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated have signed a partnership which will allow Airtel Money and Ecobank customers across Africa to improve access to mobile financial services and carry out a variety of mobile transactions.The partnership however subject to regulatory approval in each market, will enable Airtel Money customers, through Ecobank’s digital financial services ecosystem, make online deposits and withdrawals, effect real time domestic and international money transfers, make in-store merchant payments, and access loans and savings products amongst others.In a statement, the bank said the partnership will allow Ecobank corporate account holders to make bulk disbursements, such as payroll payments, directly into Airtel Money customer wallets. Additionally, Ecobank will be able to sponsor Airtel Money to issue both virtual and physical debit and pre-paid cards to Airtel Money customers.According to Airtel Africa CEO Raghunath Mandava the partnership is a demonstration of Airtel Africa’s commitment to provide affordable, simple and innovative solutions for our consumers across Africa.“We will continue to offer locally relevant M-Commerce solutions with partners like Ecobank in order to enhance the daily lives of our customers,” he said.On the other hand Ecobank Group CEO, Ade Ayeyemi,said the new partnership is confirmation that financial inclusion can ultimately contribute to economic development. Also Read Telcos are essential for Tanzania’s economic development CBA bank and GSM Home partner to reward customers CEED Tanzania empowers entrepreneurs in Dodoma Advertisement “Collaborating with major telecommunications providers in Africa is therefore a key strategic driver towards closing the gap between the banked and the under-banked,” he said.He added: Hence this partnership with Airtel Africa which makes Ecobank financial services available to any Airtel line registered on Airtel Money, in our markets where regulatory approvals are in place. This potential extensive reach will further provide convenience to customers, intra-country and particularly for cross-border transactions and remittances across Africa.” In the headlines Tanzania’s another new Boeing 787-58 touches down in Dar Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli on Saturday, October 26, 2019, led scores of Tanzanians at PCCB continues holding Shamte Authorities continued to detain businessman Salum Shamte for the eighth day yesterday, even as Why Tanzania wants Zim sanctions lifted How Sinyanga residents are coping with nagging drought Why Tanzania deserves a bigger share in Barrick Gold deal SMEs appeal for interest rate caps on bank loans Makonda orders arrest of contractors Minister dismisses reports on Tanzania receiving new Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner