Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange market capitalisation rises

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) total market capitalisation gained by nearly Sh500 billion in just two days of trading this month, thanks to appreciations of cross listed firms share prices.

The market report shows that the total market caps increased to Sh20.04 trillion during Monday’s close, from Sh19.53 trillion recorded on November 31 close.

The improvement of share prices was recorded by cross listed firms including East African Breweries Limited (EABL), KCB Bank and Jubilee Holdings Limited (JHL).

According to the market report, the highest appreciation was recorded by JHL, which increased by 6.71 per cent to Sh7,950 on Monday from Sh4,640 recorded on Friday last week.

It was followed by EABL, whose share price gained by 4.50 per cent to Sh4,640 from Sh4,440 respectively.

KCB Bank share price also experienced the gain after attaining a 3.51 per cent increase to Sh7,950 from Sh7,450.

However, the report shows that the share price of Kenya Airways (KA) remained flat at Sh70 while that of Nation Media Group (NMG) slipped by 4.55 per cent to Sh840 from Sh880.

This has also pushed up the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange by 30.36 points to 2,080.04 points on Monday close from 1,999.72 points recorded on Friday last week.

For local companies, only CRDB Bank recorded the share price movement to Sh95 from Sh100.

Other locally listed companies did not record any share price movement as all remained flat.

During the opening day of this week, a total turnover of Sh95 million was recorded from the transaction of 951,047 shares traded on 66 deals.