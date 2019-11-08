EAC debt ‘cause for concern’

By James Anyanzwa @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

So far Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania are among the top 50 countries in the world that are highly indebted to China, according to a US-based research firm, Brookings Institution. According to Brookings, such countries Uganda inclusive, are now shifting away from official multilateral creditors to non-concessional, (commercial) debt with relatively higher interest rates and lower maturities.

This has forced the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to raise a red flag over the rate at which East African countries are accumulating debt. The region’s economies have fallen into a financial fix as they attempt to fund persistent budget deficits and implement mega infrastructure projects against a backdrop of declining revenue collection. As a result, the economies have resorted to massive borrowing, both from the domestic and international markets to quench their loan appetite, with fears that the increasing uptake of commercial loans could push most of them into debt distress. “An over-reliance on commercial public debt exposes sovereign balance sheets to greater rollover and exchange rate risks. Also, an increase in debt from domestic creditors could crowd out financing for private sector projects,” the IMF says. The IMF, in its regional economic outlook report for sub-Saharan Africa released last week, says surging public debt-to-GDP ratios for Uganda, Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania has the countries highly exposed to greater rollover and exchange rate risks.