Food items show mixed price trend

By Halili Letea @hletea hletea@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Wholesale prices of major food crops recorded a mixed trend in March 2019, according to the Bank of Tanzania (BoT).

The BoT Monthly Economic Review (MER) for April 2019 shows that wholesale prices for maize and round potatoes increased in March 2019 compared with the corresponding period in 2018, while prices of rice, beans, finger millet and sorghum decreased.

The wholesale price for a 100 kilo bag of maize rose by 9.8 per cent to an average price of Sh50,634.0 in March this year from Sh46,094.1 recorded in March 2018.

The report pointed to a satisfactory food supply situation in most parts of the country, but maize stocks slightly fell. Maize stocks held by the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) decreased to 78,336.3 tonnes at the end of March 2019 from 85,524 tonnes at the end of the previous month.

According to the report, the price of Irish potatoes price also increased by 1.9 per cent to Sh68,302.9 from Sh67,033.8.

However, beans and sorghum prices decreased by 2.8 per cent and 1.3 per cent to an average price of Sh165,352.3 and 75,677.4 in March 2019 from Sh170,140.8 and Sh76,712.1 recorded during the same period in 2018.