Investor appetite for government debt rises

By Halili Letea @hletea hletea@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Investors’ appetite for government short-term debt instruments has recovered the Treasury bill floated by the Bank of Tanzania on Wednesday was oversubscribed.

The BoT report shows that the bills were oversubscribed by 22.6 per cent, compared with under-subscription of 63.9 per cent during the previous auction held on April 30.

Auction results show that the central bank increased weighted average yield to 8.5 per cent on Wednesday compared to 7.86 per cent during the previous auction held on April 30. A total of 79 bids valued at Sh172.8 billion were tendered, which is an oversubscription of Sh31.8 billion.

At the end of auction, the central bank accepted 52 bids valued at Sh120 billion.

Yields for one-year maturity slightly rose to 9.06 per cent compared to 9.01 per cent of the previous auction, while six-month yields went up to 5.1 per cent from 5.08 per cent.

The yields for 35 and 91 days maturities also improved to 3.51 per cent and 4.13 per cent from 3.42 per cent and 4.09 per cent, respectively.

Sixty-seven bids were received on one-year maturity due to high yields, while the remaining maturities received 12 bids including six bids for six-month maturity, three bid for three-month maturity bills and two bids for 35-day bills.