Leading Indian firm eyes Tanzania’s textile industry

Arusha. Tanzania is among four countries in East Africa targeted by India’s KPR Mill, an integrated textile manufacturing company.

The others targeted countries include Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda.

The conglomerate has already made its footprint in Ethiopia with this week’s opening of its first overseas garment unit.

Tanzania was mentioned as one of the potential areas for investment under Supporting India Trade and Investment for Africa (Sita) programme.

The programme is the result of a collaborative partnership with the International Trade Centre (ITC) and is funded by UK’s Department of International Development (DfID).

“The proramme aims to improve the competitiveness of selected value chains, including textiles and apparel,” ITC said in a statement availed to The Citizen yesterday.

The likelihood of Tanzania becoming one of the investment destinations for the Indian firm emerged on Monday during the opening of the company’s first $ 20 million garment unit in Ethiopia.

The mill, at Africa’s fastest growing economy’s Mekelle Industrial Park, will have the capacity to produce 10 million textile/garment items a year.

Most of the products would be for export overseas, specifically Europe and North America.

The statement by ITC, a joint agency of the World Trade Organization and the United Nations, the Sita programme works to build trade and investment linkages between India and East Africa.