NBC bank trains agents on financial knowledge

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. In a bid to improve their efficiency, NBC Bank Limited has trained its agents on product knowledge, customer care, fraud mitigation, personal security, digital services, account opening, and available credit facilities.

Speaking during the training for 100 agents held in Dar es Salaam yesterday, NBC Bank managing director Theobald Sabi said the agents played a vital role in delivering services to customers.

NBC has over 600 agents in Dar es Salaam Region alone, he said.

Mr Sabi further revealed: “NBC Wakala, as an extension of NBC, plays a vital and indeed strategic role in delivering financial services to our customers, wherever they are.

And, therefore, it is important for our agents to know more about our products and services as they are an extension of our bank”.

The NBC Wakala agents got a chance to learn about the various products and services offered by the bank including the application of innovative digital solutions and the Government Electronic Payment Gateway (GePG) compliance.

NBC Point of Sale (POS) machines at NBC Wakala Agents are GePG compliant allowing Tanzanians to settle government dues and levies at any appointed NBC Wakala Agent.

NBC’s Alternative Channels and Digital Transformation head Deogratius Mosha said: “NBC Wakala Agency, which was launched in June 2018, has over 1,800 active agents. The deployment of NBC Wakala across the country has proved effective in delivering extended services to our customers and clients.”