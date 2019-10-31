NMB marks customer month

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. NMB Bank has continued to observe the customer service month by reaching out to their customers more closely to understand their challenges and find solutions for them.

In a statement availed to The Citizen, the bank’s senior officials this week offered services to customers in branches located Dar es Salaam Region and Zanzibar.

NMB Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar zone manager Idd Badru said the programme dubbed (MAD day) aims to keep together the bank’s staff and customers from all walks of life.

He noted that the decision to serve their customers first hand has enabled both staff and senior officials meet their clients one on one and find out what they need to do to continue improving the services they offer.

“This day started well, our customers were happy to meet with heads of departments who have served them and had a dialogue with them on areas they feel need to be improved,” he said.

Further he noted the decision gave them an opportunity to hear first-hand the challenges customers face and seek for solutions.

Advertisement

Noting that some of the challenges that could not be solved first hand had been taken for further decision in a bid to find sustainable solutions. One of the customers, a businessman who hails from Tandika, Gamsa Moniko said they have been cheered by the bank’s senior official to take time to meet them thereby making them feel part of NMB.