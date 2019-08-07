StanChart launches cash deposit machines

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Standard Chartered bank yesterday launched Cash Deposit Machines Services (CDMs) for its large and medium clients who operate businesses with a turnover of Sh100 million.

The CMDs will enable them to deposit their money at the comfort of their business premises.

Speaking during the launch, the bank’s head of corporate, commercial and institutional banking, Mr James Meitaron, said so far a pilot project that was conducted six months ago has seen seven corporate clients accepting installation of the machines. He said the machines will be available in all regions later, but the project will start in Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mwanza and Moshi.

According to him, the bank was introducing the Cash Deposit Machines to meet the needs of the corporate clients and therefore to have more time to concentrate on their primary business.

Explaining, he said the machines are meant to cater for the bank’s clients who operate multimillion businesses such as fuel stations, supermarkets and beverages selling companies. He noted that the machines will be securely installed at the client’s premises, offering them around the clock cash deposit facilities.

“Our clients don’t need to worry about ferrying cash to the bank because they will now be able to deposit their cash into the machines all time, and they will receive alerts of their deposits instantly,” he said.

Speaking about the security of the machines, Mr Meitaron said the bank takes full responsibility of the clients’ money from the time it is deposited into the CDMs while the bank will also cater for the transfer of the cash from the client’s premises to the bank thereby covering both transport and security. He said the machines are installed at secured rooms and specified sites of the bank’s client’s premises.

“The rooms are also monitored by CCTV cameras,” he said. The machines have a capability to detect counterfeit notes.