TBL: e-tax stamp system good for tracing products

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) has commended the Electronic Tax Stamp (ETS), advising the taxman to consider further upgrades in mobile applications to assist with accurate traceability of products from market.

TBL managing director Philip Redman said yesterday that ETS is a good system as it provided a better stage for comparison on quantity produced versus taxable quantity.

He said at TBL all lines have been installed with ETS machines.

Mr Redman said in phase I, they started using ETS in all alcoholic products and later on in phase II on Grand Malt as advised by the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA).

The government announced plans to adopt the ETS system in June last year, with a Swiss firm, Société Industrielle et Commerciale de Produits Alimentaires (SICPA) emerging the winner of the tender.

It subsequently signed a contract with TRA for supply, installation and provision of supporting software and hardware for ETS management system.

However, Mr Redman said, it was still a challenge on reconciliation of usages at short intervals during production.

He said ETS downtimes resulted to lines stoppages hence loss on production.

“High cost on print ink used contributes highly on our costs in spirits for-instance, the price of the new stamp is Sh46 as opposed to the previous Sh7 per stamp,” noted Mr Redman.

The first phase of the ETS rollout was conducted on January 15, 2019 whereby stamps were installed on 19 companies that produce alcohol, wine and spirits.

The second phase, which saw ETS being stamped on soft and carbonated drinks as well as bottled water, was rolled out on August 1 this year.