Tanzanian traders secure business deals in China

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Local traders who attended a business forum in China have revealed that they have secured deals, including ventures with Chinese investors.

This involved a group of 10 Tanzanian traders who were financed by NMB Bank to attend the forum earlier this month.

The traders, who attended the forum, said they met with motorcycle, clothes and hair producers in China, who are willing to establish their factories in Tanzania.

Mr Arnold Mpandila, a motorcycle spare parts trader at Kariakoo, said he has struck a deal with Chinese suppliers to establish a manufacturing facility, which will cut transport costs significantly.

He said the China trip gave him fresh ideas because instead of continuing to rely on agents to bring goods he is selling, he can attract Chinese manufacturers to Tanzania.

Another trader, Ms Rehema Mmari, who is engaged in milk processing in Morogoro, said she managed to meet manufacturers of packaging materials, who were also interested in the Tanzanian market.

Advertisement

She further noted that the trip helped her come up with diverse business ideas including setting up a cloth industry, hair product, candy, toiletries machine which she hopes to achieve when she secures funds. Ms Mwanahawa Sudi, who owns a clothes shop at Kariakoo, said she has been purchasing her goods through agents and when they arrive in the country they are delayed at the port.