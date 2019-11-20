Vodacom says mobile money promotes financial inclusion

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s financial inclusion future hinges on mobile money, a senior officer with Vodacom Group said yesterday.

Vodacom Group’s managing executive for legal and regulatory affairs Judith Obholzer said yesterday that Sub-Saharan Africa including Tanzania has witnessed rapid growth in mobile money operations and innovations enabling broad based participation and access to financial services.

Sub-Saharan Africa is home to the 10 economies worldwide where more adults now have mobile money accounts than at a financial institution.

“Mobile Money is a game changer in this region as it continues to drive economic growth and social benefit by providing access to financial services to the millions of people, who have a mobile phone, but do not have or have only limited access to a bank account,” she said. She was speaking in Dar es Salaam during an event where key representatives from over eight countries in Africa met at a workshop organised by Vodacom to look into trends and developments shaping the mobile money industry in Africa.

The leading telecom company also released its Future-Proofing Mobile Financial Services report at the workshop.

“Our aim is to provide a platform for leading experts to express their views on trends and developments shaping the industry. The industry continues to evolve at a rapid pace with policy makers and regulators playing a central role in facilitating and enabling environment for financial inclusion,” said Ms Obholzer.

The assistant manager for oversight and policy at the National Payment Systems Department of the Bank of Tanzania, Mr Albert Cesari, underscored the important impact Mobile Financial Services have made on the economy and the important role of the workshop in ensuring sustainability of the mobile financial service industry.

M-Pesa has been Africa’s most successful mobile money service. Research illustrates that mobile money has significantly contributed to social empowerment, economic growth and poverty reduction. It provides people with a safe, secure and affordable way to send and receive money, top-up airtime, make bill payments, receive salaries and get a short-term loan.

Speaking during the launch of the new research on mobile money, Vodacom Tanzania managing director Hisham Hendi, said Mobile Money – supported by extensive mobile reach – has proven to be a platform for economic opportunity, transforming the financial services landscape, in particular on the African continent. The event brought together representatives from mobile network operators and a cross section of sectors including telecommunication, financial service providers, banking, CSO and regulators who spoke on various topics.